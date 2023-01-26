BERLIN (AP) — German defense minister says tank training for Ukrainian soldiers to start within days.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
January 26, 2023, 4:27 AM
