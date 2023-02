CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Cardinal George Pell, whose conviction on sex abuse charges was overturned after 404 days in confinement,…

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Cardinal George Pell, whose conviction on sex abuse charges was overturned after 404 days in confinement, has died.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.