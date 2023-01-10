Live Radio
Home » World News » 10 dismembered bodies found…

10 dismembered bodies found buried in central Mexico

The Associated Press

January 17, 2023, 11:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities said Tuesday that they had unearthed 10 dismembered bodies from under the floor of an events hall in central Mexico.

The grisly discovery was made in the town of Tenango del Valle, just west of Mexico City, after an investigation into the activities of nine men believed to belong to the Jalisco drug cartel, prosecutors in Mexico State said over the weekend.

The men were arrested after kidnapping a woman and starting to cut off her fingers, prosecutors said. The leader of the gang is known by his diabolical nickname “666.”

Excavations revealed dozens of sacks of dismembered body parts buried under the concrete floor. The sacks contained the parts of 10 bodies all together, Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval said Tuesday.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up