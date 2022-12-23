BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » World News » Truck carrying Indian soldiers…

Truck carrying Indian soldiers falls into gorge, killing 16

The Associated Press

December 23, 2022, 5:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — A truck carrying Indian soldiers skidded down a steep slope into a gorge in India’s remote northeast on Friday, killing at least 16, the army said.

Four other soldiers were injured in the accident in Chatten, 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Gangtok, the Sikkim state capital, it said.

The accident occurred when the vehicle was making a sharp turn on a mountain road, the army said in a statement.

The injured soldiers were taken by air to a nearby army hospital, it said.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said he was deeply pained by the loss of the soldiers’ lives.

Accidents are common on India’s poorly maintained roads. More than 110,000 people are killed each year in road accidents across India, according to police. Most accidents are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up