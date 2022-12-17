Home » World News » South Korea says North…

South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile off its east coast

The Associated Press

December 17, 2022, 9:21 PM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile off its east coast.

