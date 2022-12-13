JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s parliament votes against move to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
December 13, 2022, 10:38 AM
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s parliament votes against move to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.