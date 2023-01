LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s newest president, Dina Boluarte, gives in to protesters’ demands, says she’ll propose moving up elections…

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s newest president, Dina Boluarte, gives in to protesters’ demands, says she’ll propose moving up elections to 2024.

