DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco becomes first African team to reach World Cup semifinals, beats Portugal 1-0.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
December 10, 2022, 11:56 AM
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco becomes first African team to reach World Cup semifinals, beats Portugal 1-0.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.