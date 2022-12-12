Home » World News » Mercedes plans 1.3 billion-euro…

Mercedes plans 1.3 billion-euro electric van plant in Poland

The Associated Press

December 12, 2022, 10:11 AM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — German automaker Mercedes-Benz is investing 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in a electric van plant in Poland, officials said Monday.

The plant in the southwestern Poland town of Jawor will be Mercedes-Benz Group A.G.’s first in Europe devoted to making electric delivery vehicles, Mathias Geisen, the company’s head for van operations, said.

Geisen said the electric delivery vans will be the “vehicles of the future” and provide a big step toward emissions-free transportation.

Mercedes already has a car engine and battery factory in Jawor.

The van plant is expected to create 2,500 new jobs, Poland’s Ministry of Economic Development and Technology said.

The launch date has yet to be announced.

