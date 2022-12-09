LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, longtime U.S. soccer journalist, dies while covering World Cup match in Qatar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
December 9, 2022, 9:43 PM
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, longtime U.S. soccer journalist, dies while covering World Cup match in Qatar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.