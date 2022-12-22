Explosion ignites fire in Moroccan propane gas storage plant

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — An explosion and large fire hit a propane gas storage unit on the Moroccan coast Thursday,…

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — An explosion and large fire hit a propane gas storage unit on the Moroccan coast Thursday, sending balls of flames into the sky, according to local media reports.

No casualties were reported in the incident in Mohammedia, an Atlantic port 15 kilometers (9 miles) north of Casablanca. Five tank trucks were destroyed in the fire, according to the state news agency MAP.

An investigation has been launched to determine what caused the blaze.

Some nearby residents were evacuated temporarily while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, according to local media.

