PARIS (AP) — Authorities say 2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting; 69-year-old suspect in custody.

Listen now to WTOP News

PARIS (AP) — Authorities say 2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting; 69-year-old suspect in custody.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.