Authorities say 2 dead,…

Authorities say 2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting; 69-year-old suspect in custody

The Associated Press

December 23, 2022, 7:07 AM

PARIS (AP) — Authorities say 2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting; 69-year-old suspect in custody.

