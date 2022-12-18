Home » World News » Argentina has won the…

Argentina has won the World Cup by beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the final

The Associated Press

December 18, 2022, 12:54 PM

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Argentina has won the World Cup by beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the final.

Sports | World News

