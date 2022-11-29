DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The United States soccer team has advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 29, 2022, 4:02 PM
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The United States soccer team has advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.