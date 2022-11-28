Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Home » World News » Stadium lights dim at…

Stadium lights dim at Brazil-Switzerland World Cup game

The Associated Press

November 28, 2022, 12:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The lights at Stadium 974 briefly dimmed dramatically just before halftime Monday during a World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland.

Brazil was about to take a corner when the lights at the temporary stadium dimmed enough that the play stopped. The full lights came back on within seconds and play quickly resumed.

Stadium 974 is named for Qatar’s international telephone code and also the number of shipping containers lining the facade of the arena.

The stadium near the Doha Port area will be dismantled after the tournament.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports | World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up