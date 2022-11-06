ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Home » World News » Saudi Arabia says F-15S…

Saudi Arabia says F-15S fighter jet crashes, pilots survive

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 11:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Monday an F-15S fighter jet crashed after suffering a technical fault, though its two pilots safely ejected.

The Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 was on a training mission around King Abdulaziz Air Base in the kingdom’s Eastern Province, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a military statement.

An investigation is underway into the reasons behind the technical fault that caused the crash.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up