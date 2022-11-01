WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy barrage on Ukraine | Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos | Ships with Ukrainian grain may be blocked | US military performs onsite weapons inspections
Home » World News » Oil giant Saudi Aramco…

Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter

The Associated Press

November 1, 2022, 2:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, buoyed by higher global energy prices.

The oil firm’s profits will help fund the kingdom’s assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans for a futuristic city on the Red Sea coast, but also comes as the U.S. grows increasingly frustrated by higher oil prices fueling inflation.

“While global crude oil prices during this period were affected by continued economic uncertainty, our long-term view is that oil demand will continue to grow for the rest of the decade given the world’s need for more affordable and reliable energy,” Aramco CEO Amin H. Nasser said in a statement.

Benchmark Brent crude traded just shy of $95 a barrel Tuesday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

USCIS out in front again by hiring a user experience director

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

Army diving ‘headfirst’ into SBOMs to secure software supply chain

NASA taking a page out of DHS’ book with a new acquisition innovation lab

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up