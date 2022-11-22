Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Making turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Man United owners prepared to sell Premier League club

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 5:06 PM

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United’s American owners confirmed Tuesday they would consider putting the Premier League club up for sale.

United said the Glazer family was exploring outside funding to enhance growth — a move that could pave the way to a potential buyout

“As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company,” it said in a statement.

