DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait on Wednesday put to death seven death-row inmates in a mass execution.

The state-run KUNA news agency confirmed the executions took place, despite an international outcry.

It identified the prisoners as four Kuwaitis, a Syrian, a Pakistani and an Ethiopian.

