RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Ukraine's utilities threatened | US busts network providing to to Russia | US general boards submarine in Arabian Sea
Home » World News » Tropical Storm Roslyn strengthens…

Tropical Storm Roslyn strengthens off Mexico’s Pacific coast

The Associated Press

October 21, 2022, 12:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Newly formed Tropical Storm Roslyn gained strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, and forecasters expected it to be a hurricane when it makes a likely weekend landfall between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 50 mph (85 kph) late Thursday. It was centered about 230 miles (375 kilometers) south-southeast of Manzanillo and moving west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

Forecasters said Roslyn was expected to reach hurricane force Friday night. They said it would gradually shift to a more northerly course and begin moving toward land in the coming days.

The hurricane center said tropical storm-force winds extended out to 60 miles (95 kilometers) from Roslyn’s core.

Mexico issued a tropical storm warning from Manzanillo to Cabo Corrientes, which is near Puerto Vallarta. The National Water Commission said rains from Roslyn could cause mudslides and flooding.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

White House prepares for partial lift on federal contractor vaccine mandate ban

NARA looks to extend e-records deadline by 18 months

VA holding 'all hands on deck' event to onboard critically needed hires more quickly

Senate confirmation process lags as leadership vacancies remain

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up