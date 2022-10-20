RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Ukraine's utilities threatened | US busts network providing to to Russia | US general boards submarine in Arabian Sea
Strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake shakes western Panama

The Associated Press

October 20, 2022, 9:04 AM

PANAMA CITY (AP) — A strong 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook western Panama early Thursday, though there were no initial reports of damage.

Panama’s national civil defense agency said via Twitter that the earthquake was felt in Herrera, Bocas del Toro, Veraguas and western Panama.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) about 62 kilometers (39 miles) south-southwest of Boca Chica, Panama, off the country’s Pacific coast.

