RCMP officer killed in Canadian province of British Columbia

The Associated Press

October 18, 2022, 5:28 PM

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — An Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer in Burnaby, British Columbia, has been killed in what in the province’s public safety minister calls a terrible tragedy.

Media reports say the female officer was stabbed to death at a homeless camp while assisting a bylaw officer.

A visibly shaken Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Tuesday thousands of police officers go about their jobs every day and to hear this is the worst news.

He said their hearts go out to the RCMP officer’s family, friends and fellow police.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia has confirmed it has been deployed to an incident involving police in Burnaby, however it would not confirm the stabbing or whether it involved RCMP.

The office investigates any incidents linked to police in British Columbia involving serious harm or death.

