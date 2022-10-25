RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine cites success in downing drones | Hospital staff with dark memories | Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’
Home » World News » Police say 11, including…

Police say 11, including kids, killed in Uganda school fire

The Associated Press

October 25, 2022, 1:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Eleven people, including children, have been killed in fire outbreak at a school in a rural community just outside Uganda’s capital, Kampala, a police official said Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire said the overnight incident happened at a school for the blind in the district of Mukono, offering no more details.

Fire incidents at schools have been a cause of concern for education officials in the East African country.

Two dormitories at a prominent boarding school in Kampala were destroyed in separate incidents in 2020. No one was hurt.

In 2008, 19 students were killed in a nighttime fire outbreak at a boarding school for grade schoolers near Kampala in 2008.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

Federal employee engagement stabilizes in 2022 FEVS

VA's first permanent chief data officer Kshemendra Paul leaving agency

OPM to review special rates ahead of anticipated 2023 federal pay raise

Space Force moves to consolidate its intelligence community

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up