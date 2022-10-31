HALLOWEEN NEWS: DC sponsors family-friendly events | Making safe costume decisions | How long does candy last? | Driver safety tips | See the DC region's best displays
Home » World News » Peace talks on Ethiopia's…

Peace talks on Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict are extended

The Associated Press

October 31, 2022, 1:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Peace talks between warring sides on Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict have been extended into Monday.

An official familiar with the arrangements for the talks confirms that discussions continue in South Africa between Ethiopia’s federal government and representatives from the northern Tigray region.

The African Union-led talks seek a cessation of hostilities in a war that the United States asserts has killed up to hundreds of thousands of people, an estimate made by some academics and health workers.

The first formal peace talks began last week, and South Africa’s government had said they would end Sunday. Representatives of the warring sides have not responded to questions.

Neighboring Eritrea, whose forces are fighting alongside Ethiopian ones, is not a party to the talks, and it is not clear whether the deeply repressive country will respect any agreement reached. Witnesses have told the AP that Eritreans were killing civilians even after the talks began.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

Court rules for DoD in challenge to $20B household goods moving contract

USCIS out in front again by hiring a user experience director

Want to see the office space of the future? GSA wants to show you the way

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up