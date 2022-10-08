Italy beats United States 22-10 at Women’s Rugby World Cup

Italy defeated the United States 22-10 to open play Sunday on the second day of the Women’s Rugby World Cup…

Italy defeated the United States 22-10 to open play Sunday on the second day of the Women’s Rugby World Cup at Whangarei, New Zealand.

In later matches Sunday, Japan played Canada and Wales took on Scotland, also at Whangarei.

Top-seeded and favorite England laid down a clear marker in its opening match on Saturday when it scored 14 tries in beating Fiji 84-19. England left no doubt in the minds of any of its opponents that it will take an extraordinary team and performance to prevent them winning the world title for the third time.

The three top-seeded teams in the 12-team tournament played on opening day in front of a world-record crowd for women’s rugby at Auckland’s Eden Park stadium. France and New Zealand also won their opening games but not with the authority displayed by England.

New Zealand had to come from 17-0 down to beat Australia 41-17 and France overcame a scoreless period of almost 50 minutes on either side of halftime to beat South Africa 40-5.

Italy 22, United States 10

The Group B match between Italy and the United States always seemed likely to be one of the closest in the group rounds. Italy is fifth and the United States sixth on the world ranking list.

The United States might have been nominal favorites for their World Cup record. They won the inaugural Cup in 1991 and placed fourth at the last tournament in Ireland in 2017.

Several U.S. players took a knee during the national anthem in a protest against racism.

Italy came into the match on a high after beating third-ranked France last month. The United States had recent wins over Australia and Scotland but sustained a heavy loss to England.

The United States scored the opening try after only four minutes through Hallie Taufoou who crashed through tackles near the goal line after a pick and go attack.

The 5-0 lead held until the last moments before halftime when Italy equalized through Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi, showing off its ability to keep the ball in hand in lengthy backline attacks. The conversion gave Italy a 7-5 break at halftime.

Italy stretched its lead to 12-5 with a try to Aura Muzzo who was at the end of the line when Italy stretched the United States defense.

The U.S. rallied strongly and had a chance to level the scores with a try to Jenny Kronish after 57 minutes but the conversion missed.

Italy then made the game safe with Muzzo’s second try and another to Maria Magatti 10 minutes from the end.

