RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital | Ukrainians' resilience persists | NATO begins nuclear exercises
Home » World News » Danes confirm 'extensive damage"…

Danes confirm ‘extensive damage” to Baltic Sea pipelines

The Associated Press

October 18, 2022, 4:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish officials on Tuesday confirmed that there has been “extensive damage” to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea off Denmark and that the cause of the damage was “powerful explosions.”

In a statement, the Copenhagen Police said it had carried out a number of preliminary investigations of what it called “the crime scenes,” with assistance from Denmark’s Armed Forces and in collaboration with, among others, the Danish security and intelligence agency.

The agency and the police have decided to set up a joint investigation group which will handle the further investigation of the incidents, the police said, adding it was “not possible to say when the investigation can be expected to be completed.”

Earlier this month, the Swedish domestic security agency said its preliminary investigation of two further leaks closer to its coast “has strengthened the suspicions of serious sabotage” and a prosecutor said evidence at the site has been seized.

Swedish newspaper Expressen published Tuesday what it claims is a video of the damaged pipelines off Sweden and said that at least 50 meters (165 feet) of the metal pipe appears to be missing

The four leaks occurred in international but within the exclusive economic zone of Denmark and Sweden. The damaged Nord Stream pipelines discharged huge amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the air for several days.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

Army's $15M TMF award bolsters new strategy for securing operational technology

USPS ready to implement 'extraordinary measures' again delivering 2022 midterm ballots

White House prepares for partial lift on federal contractor vaccine mandate ban

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up