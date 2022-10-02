2 detained, Toronto island airport evacuated in bomb scare

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 9:17 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Flights at the Toronto island airport were suspended and passengers ordered evacuated Saturday as police reported a possible explosive device was found near the airport’s ferry terminal.

Police said two people had been detained and were cooperating with the investigation.

Police said they were called shortly before 4 p.m. to Billy Bishop airport’s mainland ferry terminal to investigate a suspicious package.

“We are dealing with a potential explosive device,” Toronto police said in a tweet.

Two residential buildings near the ferry terminal also were evacuated and a third partially evacuated.

The airport said its runway was closed and two Air Canada flights were diverted to Hamilton, Ontario.

Passengers stranded inside the terminal for several hours said they were being evacuated by water taxis.

“Runway is closed for the evening. Porter has completed its flight schedule for the evening. Two Air Canada flights diverted to Hamilton. Passengers remaining in terminal being evacuated at present. Tunnel/ferry remains closed,” Billy Bishop Airport said in a tweet.

