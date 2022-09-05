HEALTH: Medicaid extensions for new moms grow | COVID-19 booster déjà vu | It’s Cholesterol Education Month | Why wastewater surveillance is more targeted
Tropical storm watch issued for Kay on Mexico’s Baja coast

The Associated Press

September 5, 2022, 11:27 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Kay formed off Mexico’s Pacific coast and quickly built winds of 60 mph (95 kph) by Monday, with forecasters saying it could brush the Baja California Peninsula as a hurricane this week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Kay was located about 235 miles (380 kilometers) south-southwest of the seaport of Manzanillo.

Kay was moving west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph). A tropical storm watch was issued for the southern part of the Baja Peninsula.

Forecasters expected Kay to stay offshore as it moves more northward, roughly parallel to the coast while growing to hurricane strength.

Kay could draw near to land later in the week at a relatively unpopulated spot around Isla de Cedros.

In the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Earl was gaining force northeast of Puerto Rico, dropping heavy rain across the Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

On Monday, Earl was located about 215 miles (345 kilometers) north of the island of St. Thomas and was heading north-northwest at 5 mph (7kph).

Earl had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) and was expected to grow into a major hurricane later this week while turning toward the open Atlantic.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Danielle weakened somewhat far out over the Atlantic — some 915 miles (1,475 kilometers) west-northwest of the Azores.

It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (13 kph).

