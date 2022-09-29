IAN NEWS: Live updates | Millions without electricity | Virginia declares state of emergency | Neptune Festival canceled | What is storm surge?
Royal silks return as King Charles III’s horse finishes 2nd

The Associated Press

September 29, 2022, 2:22 PM

SALISBURY, England (AP) — The famous royal silks returned to British horse racing on Thursday, with the first runner under the ownership of King Charles III finishing a distant second at Salisbury.

Educator was the first horse to wear the purple, red and gold silks since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8.

Her oldest son and heir, Charles, has taken on the royal stable and Educator was sent off as the 11-10 favorite under jockey Tom Marquand for the Radcliffe & Co Handicap.

Okeechobee won by 4 ¼ lengths in the four-horse race.

The queen’s last runner was Improvise, who was beaten narrowly at Epsom on the day the monarch died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

