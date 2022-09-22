RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukrainian forces recover bodies in battlefields | North Korea denies sending arms to Russia | Zelenskyy vows Ukraine will win | UN tries to broker safety at nuke plant
Federer, Nadal to team up in doubles at Laver Cup on Friday

September 22, 2022

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will team up in doubles at the Laver Cup on Friday in what Federer has announced will the final match of his long and illustrious career.

Federer, owner of 20 Grand Slam titles, and his longtime rival Nadal, owner of a men’s-record 22 major championships. will pair up for Team Europe against the Team World duo of U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

The lineup for Day 1 at the competition founded by Federer’s management company was announced Thursday.

The singles matches will be two-time Grand Slam runner-up Casper Ruud against Sock, and 2021 French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas against Diego Schwartzman during the day session, and three-time major champion Andy Murray against Alex de Minaur at night, before the Federer-Nadal doubles match.

