RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine headlines nuclear treaty conference | Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off | Russian goods still flowing to US | Putin orders troop replenishment
Home » World News » US upgrades Arctic engagement…

US upgrades Arctic engagement with new ambassadorial post

The Associated Press

August 26, 2022, 11:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Friday it will upgrade its engagement with the Arctic Council and countries with an interest in a region that’s rapidly changing due to climate change.

The State Department said the U.S. will appoint an ambassador-at-large for the Arctic to deal with national security, environmental and development issues in the far North. The U.S. has had an Arctic coordinator for many years, but the upgraded position may bring new energy to the job.

President Joe Biden “plans to elevate the Arctic Coordinator position by appointing an Ambassador-at-Large for the Arctic Region, subject to the advice and consent of the Senate,” the State Department said in a statement.

Friday’s announcement did not nominate a person to take the post.

The Arctic has been a hotbed of activity in recent years as warming seas have reduced ice coverage and opened new shipping lanes. Russia, in particular, has made the Arctic a priority, something that has concerned the U.S. China, while not an Arctic nation, has also made moves in the region.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Arctic at https://apnews.com/hub/arctic.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | World News

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

Education Dept sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

DoD to release, start implementing new zero trust strategy by Oct. 1

Commodity Futures Trading Commission's first CDO shares limitations, possibilities of AI

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up