2022-23 PGA Tour schedule

Sept. 15-18 — Fortinet Championship, Silverado Resort and Spa (North), Napa, Calif.

Sept. 22-25 — Presidents Cup, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

Sept. 29-Oct. 2 — Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

Oct. 6-9 — Shriners Children’s Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas.

Oct. 13-16 — Zozo Campionship, Narashino CC, Chiba, Japan.

Oct. 20-23 — The CJ Cup in South Carolina, Congaree GC, Ridgeland, S.C.

Oct. 27-30 — Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Port Royal GC, Southampton, Bermuda.

Nov. 3-6 — World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, El Camaleon GC, Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Nov. 10-13 — Cadence Bank Houston Open, Memorial Park GC, Houston.

Nov. 17-20 — RSM Classic, Sea Island GC (Seaside and Plantation), St. Simons Island, Ga.

x-Dec. 1-4 — Hero World Challenge, Albany GC, Nassau, Bahamas.

x-Dec. 9-11 — QBE Shoootut, Tiburon GC, Naples, Fla.

Jan. 5-8 — Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (Plantation), Kapalua, Hawaii.

Jan. 12-15 — Sony Open, Waialae CC, Honolulu.

Jan. 19-22 — The American Express, PGA West (Pete Dye Stadium, Nicklaus Tournament, La Quinta CC), La Quinta, Calif.

Jan. 25-28 — Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines GC (South and North), San Diego.

Feb. 2-5 — AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach GL (Pebble Beach, Spyglass, Monterey Peninsula CC-Shore), Pebble Beach, Calif.

Feb. 9-12 — Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb. 16-19 — Genesis Invitational, Riviera CC, Los Angeles.

Feb. 23-26 — Honda Classic, PGA National Resort & Spa (Champions), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

March 2-5 — Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.

March 2-5 — Puerto Rico Open, Grand Reserve CC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

March 9-12 — The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

March 16-19 — Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead), Palm Harbor, Fla.

March 22-26 —WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin CC, Austin, Texas.

March 23-26 — Corales Puntacana Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

March 30-April 2 — Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (Oaks), San Antonio.

April 6-9 — The Masters, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.

April 13-16 — RBC Heritage, Harbour Town GL, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

April 20-23 — Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

April 27-30 — Mexico Championship at Vidanta, Vidanta Vallarta, Vallarta, Mexico.

May 4-7 — Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

May 11-14 — AT&T Byron Nelson, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas.

May 18-21 — PGA Championship, Oak Hill CC, Pittsford, N.Y.

May 25-28 — Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas.

June 1-4 — Memorial, Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio.

June 8-11 — RBC Canadian Open, Oakdale Golf & CC, Toronto.

June 15-18 — U.S. Open, Los Angeles CC (Nouth), Los Angeles.

June 22-25 — Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

June 29-July 2 — Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit GC, Detroit.

July 6-9 — John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

July 13-16 — Genesis Scottish Open, Renaissance Club, Gullane, Scotland.

July 13-16 — Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace GC (Champions), Nicholasville, Ky.

July 20-23 — British Open, Royal Liverpool GC, Hoylake, England.

July 20-23 — Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, Calif.

July 27-30 — 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

Aug. 3-6 — Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

Aug. 10-13 — FedEx St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

Aug. 17-20 — BMW Championship, Olympia Fields CC (North), Olympia Fields, Ill.

Aug. 24-27 — Tour Championship, East Lake GC, Atlanta.

