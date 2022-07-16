RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
Home » World News » Tropical Storm Estelle forms…

Tropical Storm Estelle forms in Pacific off southern Mexico

The Associated Press

July 16, 2022, 12:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Estelle has formed in the eastern Pacific off the coast of Mexico and forecasters expect it to become a hurricane by Sunday, though without threatening land.

The system developed into a tropical depression early on Friday and it strengthened into a named storm during the night.

Estelle had top sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) late Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It was centered about 290 miles (470 kilometers) south-southwest of Acapulco and moving to the northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).

Forecasters said it was expected to remain well offshore as it grows stronger while moving farther out into the Pacific in the coming days.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

Is the security clearance process biased? Intel leaders aim to find out

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

US Marshals Service ongoing IT modernization was sorely needed, program lead says

GSA expects cloud services spending to continue rising, just not as fast as 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up