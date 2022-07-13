RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Iran to send armed drones to Russia | Medic describes Russian captivity 'hell'
Home » World News » New Zealand's central bank…

New Zealand’s central bank lifts benchmark cash rate to 2.5%

The Associated Press

July 13, 2022, 12:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s central bank on Wednesday lifted its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point to 2.5% as it attempts to curb inflation.

It was the third time this year that the Central Bank of New Zealand has lifted the cash rate by 50 basis points, following hikes in April and May. There was also a quarter percentage point rise in February.

The bank has forecast that the rate will peak at 4% late next year.

It said in a statement that it “remains appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment.”

New Zealand’s inflation is running at 6.9% and the unemployment rate is 3.2%.

The bank manipulates interest rates to try to contain inflation to a target band between 1% and 3%.

The bank will next consider raising the cash rate at its meeting on Aug. 17.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | World News

USPS regulator fires its chief data officer following felony arrest

Long-time GSA executive Bennett passes away; CISA, NOAA, FBI gain new IT leaders

DHS puts the kibosh on saying ‘pilot’ as it deals with new congressional reporting requirements

Amendments on UFOs, budget cuts and more may slip into the 2023 House NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up