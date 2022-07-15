RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
New storm expected to become Pacific hurricane off Mexico

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 11:15 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A new tropical depression formed in the eastern Pacific off the coast of Mexico on Friday and forecasters said it is likely to grow into Hurricane Estelle over the weekend or early next week — but without threatening land.

Tropical Depression Six-E was centered about 345 miles (555 kilometers) south of Acapulco, with top sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The storm was heading to the west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph) and forecasters said it is expected to remain well offshore as it grows stronger.

