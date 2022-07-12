RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Iran to send armed drones to Russia | Medic describes Russian captivity 'hell'
Hurricane Darby weakens at bit in Pacific, far from land

The Associated Press

July 12, 2022, 11:22 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Darby continued roaring across the open Pacific Tuesday as a major storm, but it posed no threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Darby had winds of 125 mph (205 kph) making it a Category 3 hurricane. It had weakened somewhat from peak winds of 140 mph (220 kph), but continued moving west at 16 mph (26 kph).

The storm was located more than 1,400 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California and was expected to fade to a tropical depression before nearing Hawaiian longitudes at the weekend.

Darby was relatively small, with hurricane-force winds extending outward only about 10 miles (20 kilometers) from the center.

