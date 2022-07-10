RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 15 killed in Russian strike | 'True hell' in Ukraine's east | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
Hurricane Darby forms far out in Pacific west of Mexico

The Associated Press

July 10, 2022, 11:23 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Darby formed Sunday night far out in the Pacific west of southern Mexico, and forecasters said it would head farther out to sea and pose no threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Darby had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). It was centered about 905 miles (1,455 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula and was moving west at 17 mph (28 kph).

The center said the hurricane likely would strengthen some over the next day or two, but begin weakening at midweek.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

