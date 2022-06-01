RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US sending medium-range rockets | China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes | Where an oligarch's megayacht is hiding
Home » World News » Man City's Benjamin Mendy…

Man City’s Benjamin Mendy charged with eighth count of rape

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 3:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy will stand trial accused of eight counts of rape after being charged with an additional offense.

The latest allegation of rape relates to a new complainant and could only be reported for the first time on Wednesday after reporting restrictions were lifted during a hearing at Chester Crown Court.

The World Cup-winning France defender pleaded not guilty last month to all but the latest charge, for which he has yet to enter a plea.

The 27-year-old Mendy also denies one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape.

All the offenses are alleged to have taken place at his home address between October 2018 and August last year when he was suspended by City.

He is due to go on trial on July 25 along with co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, who has also entered not guilty pleas to all charges he faces. Matturie denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

Both defendants are on bail.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports | World News

DoD tells industry how it will handle cost of inflation

Why GSA believes its new cloud services contract is different than past efforts

‘We rocked it.’ How USPS pulled off delivering 380 million COVID-19 tests

Agency leaders should listen more, act on employees’ reentry feedback

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up