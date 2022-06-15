RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Reduced Russian gas flow is political | Ikea to sell Russian factories | Russia targets ammunitions depot in western Ukraine | Group of NATO leaders pledge support for Ukraine
Blas expected to become hurricane in Pacific

The Associated Press

June 15, 2022, 8:57 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Blas, the second named storm of the eastern Pacific season, was forecast to become a hurricane Wednesday off southern Mexico, though it wasn’t expected to pose a threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said that after reaching hurricane force, Blas would likely begin weakening later in the week as it moves out into the open ocean.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) on Wednesday morning. It was centered about 285 miles (460 kilometers) south-southeast of the Mexican port of Manzanillo and was moving north at 6 mph (9 kph).

The hurricane center said that even though the storm wasn’t forecast to make landfall, it could still cause dangerous surf conditions along the coast.

The Pacific season’s first named storm, Hurricane Agatha, came ashore near Puerto Angel in Oaxaca state on May 30 with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph). Authorities said flooding and mudslides caused by Agatha’s heavy rains killed at least nine people, with five others missing and suspected to be dead.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

