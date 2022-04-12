RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Ukraine expands war crimes probe around Kyiv | Mayor: More than 10,000 dead in Mariupol | The children who survived Bucha’s horror | War worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies | Photos
Home » World News » Global operation takes down…

Global operation takes down hackers’ leaked data market

The Associated Press

April 12, 2022, 9:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — European Union police agency Europol said Tuesday it has coordinated an international operation to take down a major hackers’ marketplace that sold access to database leaks from U.S. companies including credit card details, user names and passwords for online accounts.

Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre coordinated the operation to take down “RaidForums” and arrest its alleged administrator and two suspected accomplices. The agency did not say where or when the takedown and arrests happened.

The international operation involved agencies from the United States, including the FBI, and Secret Service, as well as law enforcement agencies from the United Kingdom, Sweden, Portugal, and Romania.

“Disruption has always been a key technique in operating against threat actors online, so targeting forums that host huge amounts of stolen data keeps criminals on their toes,” said Edvardas Šileris, head of Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre. “Europol will continue working with its international partners to make cybercrime harder — and riskier — to commit.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Tech News | World News

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

After six years, OPM has a permanent inspector general

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up