Costa Rican defender Ronald Matarrita out for 6 months

The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 10:06 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Costa Rican defender Ronald Matarrita had ankle surgery and will miss the World Cup playoff against New Zealand in June.

Major League Soccer’s Cincinnati team said Friday that Matarrita will be sidelined for at least six months, which could cause him to miss the World Cup if the Ticos reach the tournament.

Matarrita was hurt during a World Cup qualifier against Canada on March 24 and had surgery on Monday in New York.

The 27-year-old has made 49 international appearances. He missed the 2018 World Cup because of a hamstring injury.

Cincinnati also said 21-year-old midfielder Ben Mines will be sidelined for at least six months following ankle surgery on Tuesday in New York. Mines was hurt during training while on loan to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks of the second-tier United Soccer League’s USL Championship.

