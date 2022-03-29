RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More US funding needed for Ukraine | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | How to help
Elton John adds more North American dates to his farewell

The Associated Press

March 29, 2022, 9:40 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John has added 11 new dates on the North American leg of his farewell tour, including concerts in New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, Arizona and Washington state.

John begins his final run of dates in North America in Philadelphia on July 15, finishing with a three-night engagement at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, 19 and 20.

The new dates include concerts on July 24 in East Rutherford, New Jersey; July 27 in Foxborough, Massachusetts; Sept. 8 in Toronto; Sept. 13 in Charleston, South Carolina; Oct. 8 in Santa Clara, California; Oct. 16-17 in Tacoma, Washington; Oct. 22 in Vancouver; Nov. 9 in San Diego; Nov. 11 in Phoenix; and Nov. 17 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale April 6 at John’s website, ( https://www.eltonjohn.com/ ).

Next year, John has two shows in Auckland, New Zealand, on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, and soon-to-be-announced dates in Australia before the epic five-year tour formally concludes in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 8, 2023.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

