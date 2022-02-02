Man United player Mason Greenwood released on bail

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United player Mason Greenwood was released on bail Wednesday by police who questioned him on…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United player Mason Greenwood was released on bail Wednesday by police who questioned him on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman.

The 20-year-old forward, who had been in custody since being arrested on Sunday, has been “released on bail pending further investigation,” Greater Manchester Police said.

United has said Greenwood “will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.”

