OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Home » World News » Chelsea pays damages to…

Chelsea pays damages to ex-youth players over past racism

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 8:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea will pay compensation to four former youth-team players over historical racist abuse at the London club, preventing the need for a harrowing court case.

The four men sued Chelsea, seeking damages for personal injury and loss over claims they were “subjected to a barrage of disgracefully offensive racist abuse” from two members of the youth coaching staff in the 1990s when the club was under a previous ownership.

It was alleged in court documents that one coach “would accompany that verbal abuse with physical assaults of a sexual nature”. The men were aged between 14 and 18 at the time.

They will receive six-figure payments from Chelsea from the out-of-court settlement.

“The club is pleased that we have been able to conclude a settlement of these claims without any further litigation,” Chelsea said in a statement. “We will continue to offer support to the former players concerned through our dedicated player support service.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports | World News

NCTC looks to drive info-sharing efforts forward via new mobile app

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

DoD's Arrington resigns 'in protest' after Pentagon eliminated her position

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up