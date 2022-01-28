CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » World News » UniCredit drops bid for…

UniCredit drops bid for Russian bank over Ukraine tensions

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 9:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILAN (AP) — Italian bank UniCredit has decided not to pursue a possible takeover bid for Russian bank Otkritie due to rising tensions over Ukraine, the bank’s CEO said Friday.

UniCredit had started due diligence on an offer, but “given the geopolitical environment, we decided to withdraw,” Andrea Orcel said in a media call.

UniCredit operates the AO UniCredit Bank in Russia, the 12th bank in the country with 70 branches and 400 employees.

“We are generally happy with it, and committed to it,” Orcel said, saying it represents less than 5% of the bank’s equity activities.

Orcel was on the list of attendees for a video conference of Italian business leaders and Russian president Vladimir Putin to discuss business opportunities. The bank would not confirm if he participated.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | World News

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

Navy discharges 1st active-duty sailors for vaccine refusal

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

State Dept. says worldwide email outage not tied to 'malicious activity'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up