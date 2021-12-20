CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Vikings WR Adam Thielen sidelined by ankle injury

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 7:28 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen missed his second straight game Monday night with a sprained ankle.

Thielen was inactive for Minnesota’s game at Chicago. He also missed the Vikings’ 36-28 victory over Pittsburgh on Dec. 9.

The 31-year-old Thielen has 64 receptions for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games this season.

While Thielen remained out, rookie offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw was active for Minnesota after he also missed the Steelers game with an ankle injury.

Left tackle Jason Peters, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga and defensive back Xavier Crawford were inactive for the Bears because of injuries.

With Peters sidelined by an ankle injury, rookie Teven Jenkins is in line for his first career start.

Quarterback Kellen Mond, linebacker Chazz Surratt and guard Wyatt Davis also are inactive for the Vikings.

