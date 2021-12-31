CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » World News » Auckland withdraws from Club…

Auckland withdraws from Club World Cup, replaced by Pirae

The Associated Press

December 31, 2021, 10:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ZURICH, Switzerland (AP) — Auckland City FC has withdrawn from the Club World Cup because of New Zealand’s tight coronavirus restrictions and will be replaced by Tahiti’s AS Pirae, FIFA said Friday.

FIFA said Auckland “had to reluctantly withdraw from the tournament” because of the delayed reopening of New Zealand’s borders due to the pandemic.

Pirae will join other continental champions, including Chelsea, Palmeiras and Al Ahly, at the tournament in the United Arab Emirates from Feb. 3-12.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports | World News

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up