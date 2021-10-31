PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship Par Scores

Sunday At Port Royal Golf Course Southampton, Bermuda Purse: $6.5 Million Yardage: 6,828; Par: 71 Final Round Individual FedExCup Points…

Sunday At Port Royal Golf Course Southampton, Bermuda Purse: $6.5 Million Yardage: 6,828; Par: 71 Final Round Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses a-amateur

Lucas Herbert (500), $1,170,000 70-65-65-69_269 -15

Patrick Reed (245), $578,500 68-69-68-65_270 -14

Danny Lee (245), $578,500 67-67-65-71_270 -14

Patrick Rodgers (135), $318,500 68-64-69-70_271 -13

Scott Stallings (105), $251,063 74-68-68-62_272 -12

Taylor Pendrith (105), $251,063 70-61-65-76_272 -12

Davis Riley (80), $190,775 71-66-69-67_273 -11

J.J. Spaun (80), $190,775 73-65-67-68_273 -11

Peter Malnati (80), $190,775 70-65-67-71_273 -11

Curtis Thompson (80), $190,775 69-67-67-70_273 -11

Vincent Whaley (80), $190,775 66-67-68-72_273 -11

Seamus Power (58), $129,025 67-70-70-67_274 -10

Alex Smalley (58), $129,025 69-67-70-68_274 -10

Russell Knox (58), $129,025 72-68-67-67_274 -10

Brian Gay (58), $129,025 75-67-64-68_274 -10

Graeme McDowell (58), $129,025 70-67-67-70_274 -10

Chad Ramey (49), $99,125 65-71-68-71_275 -9

Patrick Flavin (0), $99,125 69-66-68-72_275 -9

Justin Lower (49), $99,125 67-68-67-73_275 -9

Stephan Jaeger (44), $82,875 72-67-66-71_276 -8

Jonathan Byrd (44), $82,875 72-68-65-71_276 -8

Austin Eckroat (0), $57,363 68-71-69-69_277 -7

Dylan Frittelli (35), $57,363 68-70-70-69_277 -7

Chase Seiffert (35), $57,363 71-65-72-69_277 -7

Thomas Detry (0), $57,363 73-66-68-70_277 -7

Mark Hubbard (35), $57,363 74-63-69-71_277 -7

Sean O’Hair (35), $57,363 69-68-73-67_277 -7

Greyson Sigg (35), $57,363 68-71-66-72_277 -7

Adam Svensson (35), $57,363 68-68-68-73_277 -7

Seung-Yul Noh (26), $41,600 73-69-67-69_278 -6

Kramer Hickok (26), $41,600 70-68-71-69_278 -6

Matt Fitzpatrick (26), $41,600 71-68-67-72_278 -6

Mito Pereira (26), $41,600 73-68-65-72_278 -6

Brandon Wu (20), $33,865 70-70-66-73_279 -5

Camilo Villegas (20), $33,865 77-65-69-68_279 -5

David Skinns (20), $33,865 67-67-70-75_279 -5

Peter Uihlein (20), $33,865 71-65-68-75_279 -5

Garrick Higgo (20), $33,865 67-72-65-75_279 -5

Scott Gutschewski (14), $25,675 69-70-69-72_280 -4

Brett Drewitt (14), $25,675 72-66-69-73_280 -4

Scott Brown (14), $25,675 71-69-69-71_280 -4

David Hearn (14), $25,675 69-72-69-70_280 -4

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (14), $25,675 67-72-71-70_280 -4

Ben Kohles (14), $25,675 74-68-64-74_280 -4

Denny McCarthy (14), $25,675 72-68-71-69_280 -4

Adam Hadwin (10), $18,343 74-66-68-73_281 -3

Luke Donald (10), $18,343 72-66-68-75_281 -3

Robert Garrigus (10), $18,343 72-67-72-70_281 -3

Dylan Wu (10), $18,343 69-69-66-77_281 -3

Nick Watney (10), $18,343 70-72-71-68_281 -3

Johnson Wagner (7), $15,717 74-67-66-75_282 -2

Matthias Schwab (7), $15,717 74-63-72-73_282 -2

a-Ludvig Aberg 68-68-73-73_282 -2

Brandon Hagy (7), $15,717 65-72-73-72_282 -2

Sepp Straka (7), $15,717 74-67-71-70_282 -2

Ben Martin (7), $15,717 71-70-72-69_282 -2

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (5), $14,885 71-68-70-74_283 -1

Guido Migliozzi (0), $14,885 72-65-69-77_283 -1

Jim Knous (5), $14,885 76-66-69-72_283 -1

David Lingmerth (5), $14,885 75-67-69-72_283 -1

Seth Reeves (5), $14,885 69-72-70-72_283 -1

Aaron Rai (4), $14,365 71-69-71-73_284 E

Max McGreevy (4), $14,365 73-65-73-73_284 E

Kyle Wilshire (0), $14,365 73-67-72-72_284 E

Sangmoon Bae (4), $14,040 71-69-68-77_285 +1

Kurt Kitayama (4), $14,040 74-68-70-73_285 +1

D.A. Points (3), $13,650 69-69-71-78_287 +3

Ben Crane (3), $13,650 71-68-71-77_287 +3

Ryan Armour (3), $13,650 73-69-72-73_287 +3

John Senden (3), $13,650 72-70-72-73_287 +3

Lee Hodges (3), $13,195 72-70-70-76_288 +4

Hayden Buckley (3), $13,195 71-68-75-74_288 +4

Arjun Atwal (3), $13,195 70-72-75-71_288 +4

Sahith Theegala (3), $12,935 74-66-72-80_292 +8

John Merrick (3), $12,805 72-68-76-78_294 +10

