Coronavirus News: Hospitals still struggling to meet demand | What to know about waning Pfizer immunity | Is trick-or-treating safe? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » World News » Brazil's unvaccinated president angry…

Brazil’s unvaccinated president angry at missed soccer game

The Associated Press

October 10, 2021, 7:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s president claimed Sunday that COVID-19 protocols at soccer matches had prevented him from attending a game.

Jair Bolsonaro said he had wanted to go to a Brazilian championship match in the city of Santos, but did not because he is not vaccinated.

“Why a vaccine passport? I wanted to watch Santos now and they said I needed to be vaccinated. Why should that be?” Bolsonaro told journalists near Santos.

Bolsonaro is currently under a Senate investigation for his handling of the pandemic. Brazil has surpassed 600,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to health ministry data.

Santos said Bolsonaro had not asked to attend the match, which saw Santos beat Gremio 1-0 at the Vila Belmiro Stadium.

Authorities this week allowed clubs to fill 30% of available seats in Brazilian championship games.

The protocol agreed by the Brazilian soccer confederation says all people inside stadiums must be vaccinated and recently tested.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Mauricio Savarese is at https://twitter.com/msavarese

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports | World News

Army delays huge IT personnel system rollout by nearly a year

Secretive satellite agency opens up to industry with new contract vehicle

After underreporting billions, VA will launch new initiative to review EHR's costs

Ray Odierno, former Army chief of staff, dies of cancer at 67

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up