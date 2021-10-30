Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
All Blacks run in 7 tries in 54-16 rugby rout of Wales

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 2:41 PM

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — New Zealand extended its 68-year rugby dominance of Wales with a 54-16 rout in Cardiff on Saturday, with Beauden Barrett marking his 100th test with two of the All Blacks’ seven tries.

There was also a 16th try in 11 tests for right winger Will Jordan, who provided the moment of the match with a wonderful individual score that started in his own half to keep up the stunning start to his international career.

Late tries by Dalton Papali’i, Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown and Barrett pushed the All Blacks well clear of a Welsh team that was heavily depleted even before captain and stalwart Alun Wyn Jones was forced off with a left-arm injury in his 149th cap for Wales — an appearance record for one country.

It was the first time New Zealand posted a half-century of points in an away match against Wales and it tied the team’s biggest margin of victory in Cardiff, matching the 41-3 win in 2005.

Both of Barrett’s tries were off interceptions, the second coming in the last minute of the match as he raced down the right wing with a broad smile on his face.

His brother, Jordie Barrett, kicked 19 points for the All Blacks in the first match of the European leg of their end-of-year tour.

